Brightworth Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brightworth reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,906 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $52,459,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 20,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,411.64.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,474.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,054.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,909.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,182.84 billion, a PE ratio of 107.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($1.33). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

