Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 672 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Booking by 32.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,480.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,351.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,794.62. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 55.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,797.15.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

