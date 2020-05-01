Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 8,605 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $25,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,834,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.