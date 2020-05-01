Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 23,569 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 41.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 201,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 100.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $61.55 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.