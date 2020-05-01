Brinker Capital Inc. Has $17.62 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,259 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 0.7% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $17,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $90.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.66. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.