Brinker Capital Inc. Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,794,000 after buying an additional 96,133 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after buying an additional 381,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,962,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Ecolab by 43.5% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,894,000 after buying an additional 941,468 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,857,000 after buying an additional 173,938 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upped their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $193.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.66. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

