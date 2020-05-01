Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 46,503 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,503 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $24,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 73,938 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,434,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,549,000 after purchasing an additional 45,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $56.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

