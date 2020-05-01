Brinker Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $15,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,251,000 after acquiring an additional 311,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,160,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,386,000 after acquiring an additional 481,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,323,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,802,000 after acquiring an additional 110,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,981,000 after acquiring an additional 39,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 971,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,377,000 after acquiring an additional 51,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $160.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.09. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.