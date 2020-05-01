Brinker Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,089 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $110.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.