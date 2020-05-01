Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. OTR Global downgraded Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $54.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $48.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.52.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,604,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,340. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $818.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brinker International will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $85,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,892.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $272,363 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 776.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

