British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BATS. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,619.23 ($47.61).

LON BATS traded down GBX 135 ($1.78) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,945.50 ($38.75). 2,139,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,832.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,052.76. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a twelve month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

