Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Brunswick (NYSE:BC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BC. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Brunswick from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.52.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,449. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

