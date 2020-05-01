Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Update

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 295,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Byline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BY traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. 156,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.53 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.80%. Analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

