Bytom (BTM) Market Capitalization Hits $70.18 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00000788 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinTiger, Bibox and Neraex. Bytom has a market capitalization of $70.18 million and approximately $18.47 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytom has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00536593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 311.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005599 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Bibox, FCoin, Huobi, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, CoinTiger, OTCBTC, LBank, ZB.COM, Gate.io, OKEx, EXX, HitBTC, BitMart, Kucoin, CoinEx, BigONE and Neraex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.