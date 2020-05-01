Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Short Interest Up 6.1% in April

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,100 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 729,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 443,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE:CBT traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.84. 482,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,263. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.65. Cabot has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cabot by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,894,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

