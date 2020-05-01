Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) PT Raised to $20.00

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.

COG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $20.22. 8,058,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,169,270. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of -0.03.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 254,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 94,890 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 163,625 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,476,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,212,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

