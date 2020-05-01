Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,752 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in UDR by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.15.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,800. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

