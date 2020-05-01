Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,766 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AES worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AES by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in AES by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 77,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AES by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 24,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 318,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $13.25 on Friday. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 9,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. Also, Director John B. Morse, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

