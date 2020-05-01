Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

