Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $678,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 28.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGX. ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.28.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.52.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $67,412.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,521.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 690 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $75,223.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock worth $28,656,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

