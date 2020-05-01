Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST opened at $61.81 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average is $61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

