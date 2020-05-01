Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $112.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.02. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.37.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

