Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,109 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 405,798 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,272,436 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $258,339,000 after acquiring an additional 654,899 shares during the period. Global Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 41.0% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 67,710 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 263,858 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 137.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,291,255 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $42,466,000 after purchasing an additional 127,135 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX opened at $8.83 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $7.00 to $8.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

