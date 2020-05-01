Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 11,349 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,349 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.54.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FBHS opened at $48.20 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.76.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

