Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 3,911 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.45 and a 200-day moving average of $122.94. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

