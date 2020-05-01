Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 46,569 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,569 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AON by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON opened at $172.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.57 and its 200 day moving average is $199.29. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.