Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 9,576 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,576 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,907,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $717,956,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,155,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 686,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,390,000 after acquiring an additional 237,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Teleflex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 515,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

NYSE TFX opened at $335.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.92 and its 200-day moving average is $346.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.55.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total transaction of $68,452.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,350 shares of company stock worth $449,802 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.