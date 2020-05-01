Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,697 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of The Western Union worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in The Western Union by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WU. Northland Securities dropped their price target on The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.