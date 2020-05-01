Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,946 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.01. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

