Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.93.

CFW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial lowered Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $34.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.85. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.41.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$317.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$328.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

