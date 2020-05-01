Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Down 13.1% in April

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,200 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 398,500 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of Calyxt stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $4.06. 63,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.83 and a quick ratio of 8.47. The company has a market cap of $151.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.44. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 543.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Calyxt will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calyxt news, Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $54,545.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at $209,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 221,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 3,558.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. 24.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

