Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Short Interest Update

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,460,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 11,630,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 67.0% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 147.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 956,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,169,000 after acquiring an additional 570,237 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 297.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 61,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

