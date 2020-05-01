Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Hold Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $650.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $543.63.

TSLA traded down $80.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $701.32. 32,453,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,438,684. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Joseph Ellison bought 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $958,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

