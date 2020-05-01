Canadian National Railway (CNR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE: CNR) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$108.00 to C$111.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$118.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

4/15/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$113.00 to C$100.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$125.00 to C$113.00.

4/9/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$107.00.

3/16/2020 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$126.00.

3/16/2020 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$118.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$138.00.

3/13/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$109.00.

3/11/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$125.00 to C$113.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$114.54. The stock had a trading volume of 126,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.65. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$92.01 and a 12-month high of C$127.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$107.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$117.22.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Denis Losier sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.00, for a total value of C$207,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,254 shares in the company, valued at C$17,601,569.73. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.23, for a total transaction of C$100,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,660,721.15. Insiders sold 13,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,746 over the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.