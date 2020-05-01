Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$333.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$288.85 per share, with a total value of C$288,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,730 shares in the company, valued at C$788,560.50.

Shares of CP stock traded down C$5.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$311.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,132. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$303.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$321.48. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$365.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3685481 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.95%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

