Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 37,286 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 189.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,286 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after buying an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,106,000 after buying an additional 1,272,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,137,000 after buying an additional 743,907 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO opened at $42.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

