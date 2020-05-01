Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,312 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.10. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $176.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

