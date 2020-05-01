Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Short Interest Update

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the March 31st total of 106,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Capitala Finance stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 149,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.85. Capitala Finance has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 62.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPTA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 2,335.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 17.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Capitala Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

