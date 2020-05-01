Carry Price Up 12.5% This Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Carry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Carry has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and $878,476.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Carry Profile

Carry is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry's total supply is 5,837,110,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,854,934,207 tokens. Carry's official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry's official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

