Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) PT Raised to $4.00

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.70 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $4.67. 900,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.38. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,609 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 386,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 117,064 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 250,962 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 485,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

