Cashaa Tops One Day Trading Volume of $53,367.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, Exrates and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $9.35 million and approximately $53,367.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.09 or 0.02415440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00197557 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00062918 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, TOPBTC, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

