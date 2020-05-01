Castle Price Down 8.1% This Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last week, Castle has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a market cap of $21,916.43 and $72.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00052819 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00934570 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00279059 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001871 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000692 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 17,651,606 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

