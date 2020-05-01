CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Short Interest Down 7.2% in April

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,010,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 40,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days. Currently, 24.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBL. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 91,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,759,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,919. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.78.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $189.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.64 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. As a group, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

