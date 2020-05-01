CCUniverse (UVU) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 82.2% lower against the dollar. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $341.49 and approximately $741.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

