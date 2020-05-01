Centene Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Centene in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Centene has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 187,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth $639,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 6.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Centene by 1.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 35.7% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,686 shares of company stock worth $3,470,063. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.