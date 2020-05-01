Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises approximately 2.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Centene by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,802,000 after buying an additional 4,418,509 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,880,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Centene by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,236,000 after buying an additional 3,361,967 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,980. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

