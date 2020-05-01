CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several research firms have commented on CNP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,496. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.