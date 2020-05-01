Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CNTG traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,657. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Centogene has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $387.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centogene by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CNTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Centogene from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

