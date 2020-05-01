Centrality Reaches 1-Day Volume of $75,974.00 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Centrality token can now be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and UEX. Over the last week, Centrality has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $50.52 million and $75,974.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.28 or 0.02412360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00198270 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00062590 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,521,184 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

