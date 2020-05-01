Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) Short Interest Down 11.3% in April

Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the March 31st total of 497,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centric Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,671 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centric Brands by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 99,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centric Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Centric Brands by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centric Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 437,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,855. Centric Brands has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

About Centric Brands

Centric Brands Inc designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel.

